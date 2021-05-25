The previous yard theft left €20,000 in lost equipment and machinery. / Philip Doyle

Gardaí in Shankhill are investigating the reported theft of 10x6 Nugent cattle trailer from south Dublin.

The incident occurred on 3 May at the farm yard of Paddy Cosgrove on Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18, a five-minute drive from the M50 motorway.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the bank holiday afternoon between 4.30pm and 8pm.

A farmer had been checking cattle in fields neighbouring the yard when the trailer was reportedly stolen.

Previous theft

The farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal that this incident was not the first time thieves had targeted the farm.

“Another robbery took place on the farm on a bank holiday three years ago,” Cosgrove explained.

“Approximately €20,000 worth of farm equipment, fencing materials and feed was taken. They took a transport box, a couple of tonnes of meal, rolls of wire, fencing stakes and two trailers.

“One of the trailers was recovered six weeks later in Tallaght,” Cosgrove recalled, shocked at the recurrence of a farm theft at his yard.

No arrests have been made and Garda investigations are ongoing.