The exact cause of the moving trailer's disconection from the tractor has not been established. / David Ruffles

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the main street in Sallins on Wednesday at 7.15pm.

"A trailer disconnected from a tractor and collided with on oncoming vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries," a Garda spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Video and photos from the scene show that significant damage was been caused to the vehicle.

Investigations are currently ongoing, the Garda spokesperson said.