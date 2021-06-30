The opening of crop trials at Oak Park to visitors this week is a welcome development for grain growers.

While it is not yet possible to have a full open day with big crowds, the tillage sector has always depended on research and innovation to drive it on and Oak Park is the main shop window.

While the crowd will be limited to pre-registration and controlled groups, many growers will get the opportunity to view the array of trials across a broad range of experimental disciplines. BYDV, aphid monitoring, varieties, rye, liquid nitrogen, disease control, coping with grass weeds, protein crop options, establishing beans, break crop benefits and nitrogen on oilseed rape are among the many topics that can be encountered during the walk and in the following pages.

Researchers will be glad to present their work and discuss their findings with growers in person.

This benefit would be even greater if there were thousands rather than hundreds of growers present, but it is still great that some people can be afforded the opportunity.

We thank all in Teagasc for helping to make this happen in an organised, safe, controlled and socially distanced manner. This may be the first occasion for many growers to get back out and meet with friends and acquaintances they have not seen for months, but caution is still urged in terms of COVID-19 safety.

Given the importance of research information and the limitations on attendance, the Irish Farmers Journal will extend the reach of the event by broadcasting live from Oak Park on the evening of the first day – 30 June.

We invite people to join us at www.ifj.ie/crops, starting at 8pm, and to forward your questions to webinar@farmersjournal.ie.

The broadcast is free to watch and pre-registration is not required. It will carry views from some who attended on the first day, as well as the messages from some of the researchers while showing their findings from the trials.

The live broadcast will provide an opportunity for many more people to get a flavour of what is on show and to hear the information directly.

The Irish Farmers Journal would like to thank Teagasc for enabling us to provide this extended coverage of their 2021 Crop Trials Event.