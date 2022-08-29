The From the Tramlines farm walk will take place on Wednesday 7 September.

The Irish Farmers Journal will host a Tramlines farm walk on the farm of former From the Tramlines participant Paul O’Connell in Ballybrittas, Co Laois on 7 September.

The event is a must-attend one for tillage farmers and the industry.

Topics to be discussed at the event include the latest information on grain and fertiliser markets, an update on new rules and requirements on tillage farms and a field workshop.

Speakers and topics include:

Host farmer – Paul O’Connell.

Grain markets – Phelim Dolan, ADM Arkady.

Fertiliser markets – Liam Dunphy, Gouldings.

Plant protection – Liz Glynn, Corteva.

Update to tillage compliance requirements – Siobhán Walsh, Irish Farmers Journal.

Field workshop – Dermot Forristal of Teagasc and Andy Doyle of the Irish Farmers Journal will examine soil health, structure and what can be done to improve soil performance.

There will be plenty of time for questions and discussions throughout the day. The event kicks off at 10am and finishes at 2pm. Refreshments will be provided for all attendees.

Registration for the event is free and can be accessed at this link.

The event will be signposted off exits 14 and 15 of the M7 motorway.