Farmers can now transfer their payment entitlements online, with the Department of Agriculture announcing that the system is now open.

It is also now accepting applications to the National Reserve for young farmers and new entrants, as well as to the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF).

The opening builds on the opening of systems for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based scheme applications on 28 February.

Being the first year of the new CAP Strategic Plan, a whole range of new schemes are being introduced over a relatively short time period, the Department has said.

Farmers and advisors are advised to become aware of some important planned delivery dates, including:

The closing date for transfers of payment entitlements and applications to the National Reserve, CIS-YF and BISS, which will be midnight on Monday 29 May 2023.

The dates for payments for CIS-YF and other schemes, which are expected to commence in December 2023.

Clinics

There are supports that will be available to farmers and advisors in completing CIS-YF, National Reserve and other applications, the Department said.

Over the last two weeks, the Department held three public webinars, which can be watched back here.

It will also hold in-person information sessions along with farmer clinics that will take place throughout the country from the end of March to mid-May, to assist farmers with their applications.

The information sessions and farmer clinics will be advertised in the farming media and local newspapers shortly.

The Department is urging all farmers and advisors to participate in these initiatives, and to engage with the application process as early as possible, rather than wait until nearer to the closing date.

