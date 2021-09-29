The hill flock of ewes has been in an unusual position for a hill flock in recent years after averaging a scanning rate of 1.5 lambs per ewe joined while the barren rate is satisfactory at 6% in the hill flock and 4% in the crossbred flock. \ Houston Green

Participants in the Northern Ireland Sheep Programme are enjoying having the opportunity to get back out on farm following a long stint of conducting discussion group meetings online.

The group met last week on the farm of Dermot McAleese, who farms a mixture of lowland, upland and hill grazing in Loughgiel, Co Antrim.

Patrick McAleese handed the stewardship of the farm to his son, Dermot, after 50 years and still takes an active role in it. \ Houston Green

The breakdown of land type includes 140 acres of lowland ground, 80 acres of upland ground which is relatively productive and 735 acres of hill ground, much of which can be described as rough or hard-hill grazing.

The focus on the evening centred mainly on the breeding policy on the farm, with discussions also assessing preparations for this year’s breeding policy.

Litter size

The hill flock of ewes has been in an unusual position for a hill flock in recent years after averaging a scanning rate of 1.5 lambs per ewe joined, while the barren rate is satisfactory at 6% in the hill flock and 4% in the crossbred flock.

Dermot explains the higher level of prolificacy in the hill ewe flock is at the upper limit of what the farm can handle as the hard hill grazing is not of good enough quality to sustain the nutritional requirements of twin-lamb-suckling-ewes and, in turn, the higher numbers of ewes grazing on upland and lowland areas is putting pressure on grass supplies where a herd of 30 cows and their followers are also run.

There are a number of aspects raised as contributing to the higher litter size in hill ewes and, indeed, crossbred ewes on the farm. In recent years, Dermot has removed five-year-old horned Blackface ewes from the batch of ewes grazing the harder hill and moved these to lowland upland grazing.

This has allowed him to get at least another couple of crops of lambs from these ewes while keeping a younger flock of ewes on the hill that are generally better able to withstand all the challenges from inclement weather to poor forage growth and utilisation.

These aged ewes are bred to Bluefaced Leicester rams and increase the number of Mule ewe lambs available to select replacements from along with providing higher-value progeny to sell.

A selection of Blackface and Texel x Mule cross ewes brought indoors to demonstrate the variation in breeding on the farm. \ Houston Green

Crossbred flock

The Blackface ewes are run alongside the crossbred flock of Mule and some Texel x Mule cross ewes, with these ewes grazed during the main grazing season on upland ground. Prolificacy in the crossbred flock of ewes has also followed an upward curve and for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 seasons has averaged 1.83 and 1.91 lambs per ewe joined to rams, respectively.

The higher prolificacy in these crossbred ewes has also been boosted by improved nutrition before, during and after mating. In the region of 100 ewes and ewe lamb replacements (typically 115 to 120 ewe lambs) move off the farm for winter grazing in October. This directly benefits these ewes in having access to grazing on a dairy farm but it also has a significant upshot for the entire flock.

The fact that 100 ewes and ewe lambs move off the farm takes the pressure off grass supplies. This facilitates Blackface ewes being transferred from the harder hill to upland grazing two weeks in advance of breeding. This is in contrast to practices in place a few years ago when hill ewes were brought down to green grazing on the point of mating with the exception of ewes falling below condition and requiring preferential treatment.

The boost in nutrition is not only helping litter size. It is also thought to be contributing to a lower barren rate and a tighter lambing spread. Identifying ewes which are lacking condition and also require preferential treatment is another important component.

An extensive health protocol including vaccination for enzootic abortion, toxoplasmosis and clostridial diseases provides a clear bill of health along with general health treatments such as liver fluke and worm treatment (used sparingly for ewes) implemented as required. Cobalt is also used frequently and ewes going to the ram in a few weeks will also receive a mineral bolus.

Careful selection

At the heart of breeding policy decisions is an extensive portfolio of handwritten records showing the benefits of changes to the farm’s breeding policy for over 30 years. This is compliments of Dermot’s father, Patrick, who ran the farm for over 50 years before handing the reins over to Dermot.

Extensive records keep track of significant changes to the farming system and can be used to keep track of the incorporation of desired breeding lines. Figure 1 shows the evolution in prolificacy of the crossbred flock. There are Lanark and Perth genetics in the Blackface breeding mix and a Swaledale ram has been experimented with in recent years.

Dermot says there have been benefits in terms of hybrid vigour but the progeny of some offspring has lacked conformation with a lighter front shoulder compared to the other Blackface progeny.

Ewe lamb management

In recent years, the majority of Blackface ewe lambs bred pure have been retained to regenerate this flock while allowing for some selection pressure on ewe lambs not meeting the grade.

In terms of selecting Mule ewe lamb replacements, Dermot says he is not overly concerned regarding selecting Mule ewe lambs with a sharp head and instead will generally offer these for sale.

Retaining Mule ewe lambs

Dermot is happy to retain Mule ewe lambs which may not be the most desirable in breeding sales due to a whiter head, presence of horns, etc, pointing out that there is a strong foundation in breeding in the hill ewes which carries through to their progeny.

Ewe lambs are shorn each year, with Dermot highlighting three main benefits. Ewe lambs typically avail of winter grazing from October through to the end of the year and shearing eliminates the worry of the fleece of lambs getting caught in briars, wire, etc.

Dermot also finds that it takes the pressure off shearing these ewe lambs in spring by reducing the risk of hoggets going on their back. He finds ewe lambs typically achieve a good thrive post-shearing.

Store lamb budgets

The route for marketing lambs on the McAleese farm has traditionally been selling good-quality store lambs and, in some years, bringing a percentage of lambs through to finish.

The decision on whether to sell lambs or, instead, bring them through to finish is governed by a few factors.

There is potential to finish lambs indoors on the farm provided lambs are finished before housing is required for lowland ewes, which is generally around Christmas.

Economics

This means the best opportunity in finishing male lambs is typically with heavier or short-keep lambs, with the economics of finishing lighter hill lambs on ad-lib concentrates not feasible given the relationship between store lamb prices, finishing costs and finished lamb prices.

Leaving facilities aside, the big determinant in deciding whether to finish lambs is the completion of a finishing budget.

Finish

Dermot had planned to bring a percentage of the strongest lambs through to finish this year but given the strength of the store trade, the economics of retaining lambs on the farm and purchasing concentrates to aid finishing did not stack up.

Therefore, stores have been marketed in an orderly manner with the last lambs sold in recent weeks.

The final aspect that can often be a big issue, but not this year, is grass supplies available in September and October, with the priority for grass supplies rightly given to ewes pre-breeding.

Ideal backend

The strong grass growth rates in recent weeks and low rainfall levels have set the farm up for a good backend.

Dermot says that in a normal year inclement weather and poor ground conditions or tight grass supplies would typically force housing of suckler cows from mid-September.

Both of these factors are not an issue this year with grass supplies currently in a good position.

Supplies have been boosted by excellent grass growth on a number of reseeded silage fields along with the farm benefiting from a focus on improving grazing infrastructure and improving soil fertility through the application of lime and targeted application of organic and chemical nutrients on the basis of soil analysis.