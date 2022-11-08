Pay attention for signs of lice bothering cattle following housing. With animals stocked in close proximity, external parasites like lice can quickly spread through the shed.

The tell-tale signs of a lice burden are cattle scratching on gates or water troughs, as well as animals standing licking at their coat. Severe burdens will lead to hair loss from scratching.

Do not underestimate the loss in liveweight gain that comes from a lice problem. With animals settled in the shed, there is no excuse for delaying treatment.

Treat all cattle in the shed on the same day. There is no point doing some now and leaving the rest to another day just because you are limited on time.

A follow up treatment may well be needed later in winter, as it is possible that cattle will get another infestation as larvae eggs hatch again.

Damp, dirty, matted hair on cattle gives lice perfect cover to multiply. Therefore, clipping cattle along the back, neck, head and tail can reduce the burden of lice, as there is less cover for them. Make sure the product used to treat cattle will treat both biting and sucking lice. Some flukicides will also target lice. When treating finishing cattle, pay attention to withdrawal dates.

Read more

Thrive: diets to keep stock on target this winter period