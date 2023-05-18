Day five of the engagement week is focused on farm and rural safety. \ Donal O' Leary

An Garda Síochána will be hosting National Community Engagement Week from 22 to 26 May and rural crime will feature strongly during the week.

Over the course of the week, hundreds of communities from all across the country will have the opportunity to meet with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss matters of importance to them.

Gardaí at the events around the country will promote and enlighten best practices in safety and security, sharing information on how to use innovation and education to improve community safety.

Gardaí will also aim to increase public understanding of the various facets of crime prevention and community safety.

Rural crime

Friday 26 May is the final day of the engagement week, which will be focused on farm and rural safety. Topics that the Gardaí will cover on Friday include: animal crime, farm safety awareness, loose dogs, trespassers, dog coursing, protecting yards and supporting farm families after sudden loss and injury.

Topics covered each day

Day 1 - Community safety, 22 May

Topics covered: community alerts, being vigilant, scam and phishing, bogus callers, personal alarms and calling in to neighbours.

Day 2 - Road and pedestrian safety, 23 May

Topics covered: all road user safety, driving under the influence, car maintenance, child and car seat safety, horse riding safety, trailers and reporting dangerous driving.

Day 3 - Burglary and theft, 24 May

Topics covered: discouraging thieves, securing valuables, marking valuables, CCTV, and alarms for home and phone.

Day 4 - Personal safety and wellbeing, 25 May

Topics covered: mental wellbeing for older groups, focus on stress and anxiety in younger people, and suicide awareness.

For more information and to see a breakdown of local events near you, click here.