The separate trials of two turf-cutters, charged with cutting turf on protected bogland in east Galway nine years ago, collapsed on Wednesday 2 November at Galway Circuit Criminal Court when the State decided not to prosecute them.
Patrick Lavin, from Mullen, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, and Thomas Ward, from Gort an tSléibhe, Claregalway, Co Galway, had always indicated since first being brought before the courts in 2015 that they would be pleading not guilty to a charge of cutting turf on a protected bog near Ballymoe on the Galway-Roscommon border on 28 June 2013.
SHARING OPTIONS: