The death has occurred of the Irish Farmers' Association's (IFA) former chief economist Con Lucey.

He served as the association’s chief economist for 34 years and retired in 2008.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the farming community would be greatly saddened to hear of his death.

“On behalf of all in [the] IFA, I want to extend our sympathies to his family. Con has left a huge legacy and they should be very proud of what he achieved.

“Con Lucey made an outstanding contribution to the shaping of agricultural policy and the development of Irish farming over three decades. He did this at a crucial time for the sector, as we had just joined the EEC,” he said.

His record of service to the association spanned the terms of 10 IFA presidents.

Respect

Cullinan said that Con Lucey enjoyed universal respect among farmers, the entire agricultural sector and at the highest levels of Government for his contribution to Irish farming.

The IFA said that he was undoubtedly one of the country’s most talented economists and a tireless advocate of a modern, competitive Irish agriculture with family farming at its heart.

He joined the IFA’s economics section in 1973, with a degree in agricultural economics from UCD and quickly rose to become chief economist in March 1979.

He was centrally involved in the analysis and formulation of IFA policy on a huge range of issues including the milk superlevy campaign, CAP reform, trade talks and co-ordinated IFA involvement in social partnership since its inception in 1987.

“His in-depth knowledge of the issues was a huge strength to [the] IFA. His authority meant his facts and figures were never in dispute and he was an immense talent and resource for the association.”