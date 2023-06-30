Dr Noel Cawley, former CEO of the Irish Dairy Board and former chair of the Teagasc board, has died.

Dr Cawley is best known for his 32-year tenure at the Irish Dairy Board, the last 18 of those as CEO, until he retired in 2006.

He served as chair of the Teagasc board for 10 years up to 2018 and the Irish Horse Board (IHB) from 1993 to 2001.

Dr Cawley was also a non-executive director and consultant to a number of companies and organisations.

He chaired the International Dairy Federation Ireland, the review body for National Animal Health Strategy and the Food Safety and Authenticity Committee at the Department of Agriculture.

Sligo

From Moygara, Gurteen in Co Sligo, he studied at St Nathy’s College in Ballaghadereen, moving on to graduated from University College Galway with first class honours in science before doing a PhD at University College Dublin.

As a post-doctorate fellow he spent time in the US on a Fulbright scholarship.

Dr Cawley married his wife Anita in Berkeley, California, before taking up a job in Guinness Harp in England. In 1974 he joined the Irish Dairy Board, where he laid the foundations for the success of Irish dairy products in the US.

Horse breeding

In addition to his dedication to his career in the agricultural industry, Dr Cawley was an avid and extremely successful horse breeder at his Newpark Lodge Stud in Eadestown, Co Kildare.

He and his daughter Lisa joined forces to breed some of Ireland’s top show jumpers.

He bred multiple Nations Cup horses and among his best performers were Golden Exchange, Cruise On Clover, Ballypatrick Flamenco and the sisters Rincarina and Solerina.

He also bred no fewer than three Nations Cup horses – Touchable, Mullaghdrin Touch the Stars and Mullaghdrin Gold Rain – all out of one mare, Irco Rain.

Three of Dr Cawley’s young horses qualified for the prestigious Dublin Horse Show just this week.

Dr Noel Cawley, with his youngstock at at his Newpark Lodge Stud. \ Jean Curran

Irish Horse Board

Dr Cawley was appointed as the first chair of the Irish Horse Board’s breeders’ co-operative when it was established in 1993 and held that role until 2004.

The Irish Horse Board chair and director general have paid tribute to the Sligo native as “a great ambassador for the sport horse industry and a wonderful breeder” whose drive and passion furthered the interests of Irish breeders and producers on the world stage.

He is credited by many with rescuing the Dublin Horse Show by the very successful and long-standing Kerrygold sponsorship of the show, which Kerrygold's German customers loved attending.

Dr Cawley was also on the board and council of the RDS.

Teagasc tribute

A Teagasc statement notes that it was with deep sadness that the Teagasc Authority, management and staff learned of the passing of Dr Cawley.

Current Teagasc chair, Liam Herlihy, paid tribute to Dr Cawley saying: “Noel was a person of the highest integrity, who made a lifetime’s contribution to farming and the agriculture sector in Ireland, leaving a lasting legacy through his role as chief executive of the Irish Dairy Board until 2006, as chairman of the Irish Horse Board, and also as chair of the Government-established Seafood Strategy Review and Implementation Group.

“We are most grateful for his contribution as chair of the Teagasc board over a 10-year period, when he expertly guided the organisation as it developed into a modern, science-based, relevant organisation to support the agriculture and food sector in adapting to the challenges facing the sector.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Anita and all the Cawley family.”

The Irish Farmers Journal extends its deepest sympathies, too, to Dr Cawley’s wife Anita and all the Cawley family.