The Irish Limousin Cattle Society hosted the last of their spring sales in Roscommon over the weekend, with a trickier than anticipated finish.

With only 36 of the 61 catalogued bulls in attendance, hopes were high demand would outweigh supply. This wasn’t to be, however, and only 22 found new homes, representing a 61% clearance rate.

While the sale went fully online last year, this number is back substantially on previous years with 40 bulls traded in 2019 and 36 in 2018.

That said, average sale price for the bulls sold was up on previous years, standing at €2,955. While only up €4 on the 2018 sale, this stands nearly €300 up on the 2019 sale.

Top price

Securing the top price of €4,400 on the day was one of the first bulls through the ring, Killycroney Panacea.

This September-2019 born bull was bred and exhibited by Eugene McElroy from Dundalk in Co Louth and was the choice of Conor Ryan from Borrisoleigh in Co Tipperary. Boasting five stars on both the terminal and replacement indexes, the powerful bull is sired by On-Dit with Huntershall Gladiator and Ronick Hawk also in the back breeding.

Buckfield Pudge, who sold for €3,800. \ Kathryn Shaw, Agri Images

A total of eight bulls sold between the €3,000 and €4,000 mark.

Top of these was a call of €3,800 for Buckfield Pudge from John Moore, Westport, Co Mayo. This five-star terminal bull was born the end of November 2019 and is a son of the highly rated Bavardage. Out of Haltcliffe Dancer daughter Annadale Icandy he was knocked down to Oliver Daly, Co Galway.

Flaskagh Runo was next in line when he hit the market at €3,600. This March 2020-born bull carried five stars on nearly all traits and was brought out by Tuam-based Michael Shally.

Flaskagh Runo, who sold for €3,600. \ Kathryn Shaw, Agri Images

Sired by stock bull Ampertaine Missouri, he is out of a homebred dam by Ampertaine Commander. Successful bidder here was Kilkenny-based Michael Ryan.

Three bulls hit the market at €3,400. First at the money was Keltic Polo from the herd of Teleri Thomas, Longwood, Co Meath. This double five-star bull was born November 2019 and was the choice of Oliver Donnelly, Co Longford. Sired by Keltic Handsome, he is out of a Tomschoice Ironstone-bred dam.

Matching him at the money was Boyanagh Rocky from Mary Tarpey, Elphin, Co Roscommon. This young bull was born February 2020 and carried four stars on the replacement index within breed. Sired by Elderberry Galahad, he heads to Kerry with Jeremiah Meehan.

Boyanagh Rocky, who sold for €3,400. \ Kathryn Shaw, Agri Images

Last at the €3,400 price tag was Beaghmore Roy 454 from Michael Reilly, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. The youngest bull on offer on the day at just 13 months, he was picked out by Cavan-based Oliver Carroll. Roy is a son of Lodge Hamlet, with the dam a daughter of Sympa.

Ketic Polo, who sold for €3,400. \ Kathryn Shaw, Agri Images

Mayo breeder Sean Garrett sold his bull Ammaghmore Pedro at €3,150. This Ampertaine Elgin son was born late August 2019 and is out of a homebred Cerberus daughter. Five stars across breed on the terminal index, he was secured by David Drumm, Athboy, Co Meath.

One of the oldest bulls on offer was Coolrain Pa 298, who met his reserve at €3,100. Born July 2019, he was bred by Gearoid and Padraic Kennedy from Portlaoise and boasted five stars on the replacement index.

Sired by stock bull Drummin Goliath he is out of a homebred dam by Moloskey C Hawk.

Beaghmore Roy 454, who sold for €3,400. \ Kathryn Shaw, Agri Images

Hitting the market at €3,000 was the March 2020-born bull Milan Ricardo. Bred and exhibited by Donal McKeon from Enniscrone in Co Sligo, this young bull is a son of Gamin with Wilodge Tonka and Vagabond on the dam’s side.

The small female entry saw two of the four selling for an average price of €2,175. Top of these was a bid of €2,500 for Brookfield Pippa 2. This two-year-old in calf heifer was bred by Alan Borton from Newbridge, Co Kildare. Sired by Grangeford Jojo she sold in calf to Elderberry Galahad.