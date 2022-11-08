Both are compatible with the Trimble NAV-500 and NAV-900 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) guidance controllers.

The displays are IsoBus-compatible, which allows one display or terminal to control IsoBus implements, regardless of manufacturer.

The high-resolution touchscreen displays are designed for mixed fleets and Trimble say are compatible with over 10,000 vehicle models across more than 40 brands.

The GFX-1060 is a 10-inch (25.6 cm) display and the new flagship GFX-1260 is a 12-inch (30.5 cm) display.

Trimble has just introduced its next-generation displays for precision agriculture applications, namely the GFX-1060 and GFX-1260. The new kit comes with a range of functionality and price points.

The GFX-1060 is a 10in (25.6cm) display and the new flagship GFX-1260 is a 12in (30.5cm) display.

Trimble says the new displays feature an Android-based operating system and enhanced processing power for controlling field work.

Both are compatible with the Trimble NAV-500 and NAV-900 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) guidance controllers.

Trimble says that when paired with the NAV-900, farmers can achieve increased accuracy out of the box by leveraging the company’s CenterPoint RTX correction service, which is included for the first year. Access to 1in accuracy (2.5cm) correction signals helps to reduce overlap and input costs.

The high-resolution touchscreen displays are designed for mixed fleets and Trimble say are compatible with over 10,000 vehicle models across more than 40 brands.

Mixed fleets

The high-resolution touchscreen displays are designed for mixed fleets and Trimble says they are compatible with over 10,000 vehicle models across more than 40 brands.

The displays are Isobus-compatible, which allows one display or terminal to control Isobus implements, regardless of manufacturer.

Trimble says it standardises the control settings, minimises installation and interface challenges, simplifying data exchange and machine control. The new displays have the ability to process data faster.

With more power and speed, the displays enable farmers to configure equipment through Trimble’s Precision-IQ field software, including manual guidance, assisted and automated steering, application controls, mapping and data logging, equipment profiles, as well as camera feeds from attached inputs and other internet-based apps.

Both new displays are now available to order.

The displays are IsoBus-compatible, which allows one display or terminal to control IsoBus implements, regardless of manufacturer.