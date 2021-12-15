In our eyes, the three standout lots are a trio of immaculately restored Ford tractors, all of which are shod on new tyres.

James L Murtagh Auctioneers will host a plant and machinery auction on Saturday 18 December at the Mullingar Business Park, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91 EC3F). The auction will be held on the LSL platform.

There are over 130 lots registered, with most coming from two vendors.

The sale will comprise a mixture of agricultural machinery and plant equipment, including tractors, excavators, dung spreaders and slurry tankers.

Standout lots

In our eyes, the three standout lots are a trio of immaculately restored Ford tractors, all of which are shod on new tyres. The models include a 1976 7000, a 7810 and an 8210.

2012 Valtra T162.

A tidy John Deere 6910, a restored 1990 Deutz-Fahr DX6.05 and a 2012 Valtra T162 will also be offered alongside Teagle, Rolland and Samson rear discharge dung spreaders and Hi Spec and Conor slurry tankers.

The auctioneer has set the registration fee at €1,000, while interested parties can view lots today (16 December) and tomorrow (17 December) from 2-4pm.

John Deere 6910.

All lots up to the value of €1,000 will be subject to commission at 10% plus VAT (23%), while lots sold for above €1,000 will be subject to 5% commission plus VAT (23%).

Other lots

A restored 1990 Deutz-Fahr DX6.05.

A selection of Hi Spec and Conor slurry tankers will be offered.

A selection of plant and construction equipment will also be offered.

A selection of Teagle, Rolland and Samson rear discharge dung spreaders will be up for grabs.

