Is Bord Bia facing a serious ‘brain drain’?, I wonder.

A trio of senior executives at the food marketing body – including Gary Graham, Pádraig Brennan and Helen King – have already exited or are in the process of leaving the organisation.

Helen King left Bord Bia earlier this summer after 19 years. Director of strategy, insight and planning with the organisation, she established the hugely successful Thinking House project at Bord Bia which gave food companies access to global food sales’ trends, research, consumer insights and innovations.

Also on the move is Pádraig Brennan, who is well-known to farmers. The Kilkenny native is still meat, food and beverages director at Bord Bia, but is in the departure lounge.

Another to have taken flight is Gary Graham, who was responsible for developing the hugely successful Bloom Festival which attracted in excess of 110,000 to the Phoenix Park each summer.

Graham, who also presents the RTÉ programme Super Garden, is setting up an advisory and consultancy business in the horticulture sector.