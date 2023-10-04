After six years of daily use, aside from one set of knives, the feeder is still fully original having mixed 75,000t of feed.

Based outside the village of Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh, Graham Farms milks 580 high-yielding Holstein cows, calving 10 months of the year. Based on a number of factors, including the tricky climate often experienced on the border counties, the family team runs a fully indoor system, milking 100% off silage and concentrates, of which diet feeding tends to be an integral piece of the puzzle. Making up the family team are Stuart and Jason Graham, alongside their father, William. In addition to the trio, two full-time workers are employed.

Like a number of Northern Irish farmers, the Grahams operate a multi-cut silage cutting system, with up to five cuts, totalling somewhere just over 3,500 acres annually. Therefore, the making of quality silage is absolutely essential. Cutting as much grass annually as many Irish contractors, the family runs its own modern fleet of equipment, which includes a self-propelled John Deere forage harvester, a Krone Big M 450 and a JCB 419s loader.

Uniquely, the enterprise is almost 100% self-sufficient when it comes to all land work, with a contractor only used on the shoulder of the year for umbilical slurry spreading. This, Stuart agreed, is not a system that would work for everyone. However, the importance of making quality silage is priority. Given the overall quantity, number of cuts and the short weather windows, he believes justifies having such equipment.

The Graham’s bought their first Solomix 2 tandem axle feeder just over six years ago. Working everyday since, it remains the primary machine having fed over 75,000t of feed.

A John Deere 6930 is graced with daily feeding duties.

Previous machines

The Grahams’ diet feeding journey started 21 years ago, with a well-known brand of paddle feeder at the time. In total, seven models of such a brand passed through the yard over the years.

“The earlier models we had were great feeders both in build and mix consistency. But, as the years passed, build quality seemed to deteriorate. We noticed they were wearing out more and more quickly, with the last feeder in need of serious repair after just 21 months,” Stuart noted. The family felt it was time to look at other brands and a tub feeder.

“We looked closely at what other farms were running here and abroad. Trioliet and Strautmann were two strong contenders in terms of build and quality. Personally, we felt the Trioliet had a slight edge at the time. Knowing nothing other than a paddle feeder, we demonstrated a 16m3 Trioliet Solomix 2 and were well impressed. We then bought a 20m3 Solomix 2-2000L VLH-KT from local dealer Albert J Jones in Enniskillen, which arrived near the end of April 2017.”

In 2019, an additional 16m3 Solomix 2-1600 ZK, single-axle feeder was purchased to feed both young and dry stock on an out-farm, Stuart said.

Stuart believes that both the auger and tub design are key to the feeder’s mixing performance.

Solomix 2-2000L VLH-KT

The Solomix 2-2000L VLH-KT is a 20m3 twin auger, tandem-axle machine fitted with a front discharge cross conveyor chain. It is also a low profile machine, which was chosen along with rear left and right guillotine-type discharge doors to suit older sheds on the farm. The Grahams also opted for the CC 400 view loader terminal, which allows the loader driver to validate the weighing system based on diet consistent quantities remotely, as the feeder is being loaded – a great feature Stuart pointed out. As standard, the Solomix 2 range is fitted with Trioliet’s proven 22mm Twin Stream augers, with 25mm bottom flights. The tub is designed to hold a maximum 20m3, which Stuart says equates to an average load of 7t. As standard, Trioliet uses an 8mm thick sidewall and 12mm wear ring, with additional strengthening on the wear prone areas. A HD feeder line is also offered, which is equipped with 10mm sides and a 15mm wear ring. Praising the structural quality of the feeder, Stuart noted that it has endured seven trouble free years. A two-speed gearbox powers the two planetary auger gearboxes, of which nine times out of 10 the slower ratio is used for mixing. Overall, the feeder measures 7.99m long, 2.54m wide and 2.74m high.

Trioliet uses a Digi-Star weighing system, which is quoted as another key feature. Three weigh cells, two under the tub and one on the towing eye, establish an accurate live weight. Every cell reads two measurements from which the average is calculated.

The front discharge cross conveyor chain has a hydraulic side shift function.

Mixing

Key to any modern Trioliet machine’s performance is the Dual-Flow mixing principle. It uses patented asymmetrical triangles within the tub between the two augers. This setup ensures that feed is mixed in both horizontal and vertical directions. Firstly, feed is pushed up due to the profile of the Twin Stream augers, where it falls back down due to gravity.

Both vertical turning augers have slender cores which are directly supported by the chassis underneath, which the manufacturer says allows lateral and vertical mixing forces to be dealt with properly.

Each auger is fitted with six Trioform auger knives. Stuart pointed out that after feeding almost 75,000t though the feeder, his second set is now in need of replacing.

The fresh cows are getting four loads or a total 28t of mixed ration daily, Stuart said. Typical fresh cow diets are a mix of first- or second-cut silage, concentrates and whatever else may be needed based on cow requirements, ie straw, brewers grain, etc. Up on 900 silage bales are made annually too, which, according to Stuart, the feeder handles at ease. Typically, mix times range anywhere between five to seven minutes, at a shaft speed of 400rpm. Stuart explained that he has had mix consistency tested a number of times over the years and has achieved results up to 98%, which he is well satisfied with.

“Even after six years of wear and tear, the feeder is still mixing well in or around the five to seven minute mark, and consistently.”

Rear discharge doors were fitted for centre passages, with a gable end wall.

Feed discharge and controls

The evenness of feed discharge from either the side shifting front cross conveyor or rear doors is bang on the mark, according to Stuart: “It’s a faster machine to operate compared to the paddle-type feeders and empties completely. The conveyor side shift is a nice touch too, especially in the wider passages where space isn’t an issue.”

The feeder is fitted with Trioliet’s Triotronic weighing system which stores a number of mix rations. Within the chosen ration, the system displays the weight required per feed constituent while maintaining the total weight. This information is relayed onto the loader terminal also.

A manual electric switch box takes care of all feeder functions once a single spool is constantly pressurised. Here, conveyor direction, side shift, belt speed and the guillotine doors are controlled.

The CC 400 view terminal displays all necessary ingredient weights and the total feeder weight, from the loader cab.

Verdict

“We are delighted with how the feeder has performed to date. With just over six years under its belt and in the region of 75,000t passed through it, it has certainly proved itself in terms of build quality. Aside from routine greasing and one replacement set of knives, we have never touched the feeder. Fair enough, it’s due a substantial overhaul now shortly, but I think we’ll trade it before that.

“Mix quality and consistency has always been faultless, regardless whether it’s baled silage, pit silage or concentrates. We run the feeder with a John Deere 6930, which it’s more than capable of doing. It burns an approximate 11l/hour while mixing. The feeder is probably a little more power-hungry than the minimum 112hp power requirement figure Trioliet quote. But, in this day and age most farms with a similar feeder will have at least 130hp in front, so I don’t see power requirement as an issue whatsoever.

“In total, feeding is taking up to four hours daily from start to finish. Looking to the future, this needs to be reduced. We’re undecided whether or not to buy a larger feeder, something like a tri-axle 40m3 machine with front and rear steering, or invest in an automated feed system. It’s a decision that is ultimately going to have to be made at some point soon.

“It’s unusual you get a completely trouble free machine that is in use every day. But, the Solomix 2-2000L has probably been it. In terms of longevity and performance, I don’t think it could be beat. I think the slightly more premium buying price is well and truly reflected in the product,” Stuart added.

Stuart Graham, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh.

Spec

Model: Solomix 2-2000L VLH-KT.

Capacity: 20m3.

Auger: twin vertical auger.

PTO power requirement: 112hp.

Length: 7.99m.

Height: 2.74m.

Width: 2.54m (max).

Wheels: 435/ 50 R19.5.

Starting list price: €63,000, plus VAT, (£59,000 plus VAT).