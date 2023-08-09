The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association headed to Carrick-on-Shannon this bank holiday Monday, to host its prestigious All-Ireland finals. Originally scheduled to take place at the Cloone Show on the same day, however due to unfavourable weather conditions on the lead up, the association made the decision to move to an indoor facility.

The change of venue certainly didn’t dampen spirits and it proved to be a day of dreams for the Connell family of Oldcastle, Co Meath. Their first time exhibiting at the finals, they took home the title of intermediate and supreme champion with their sole exhibit.

Taking the accolade was their January 2022-born heifer Bellingham V Trish 3. The super stylish Trish is a daughter of popular AI sire Intelagri Matteo, with the dam a daughter of the renowned Bohey Jasper.

Speaking about his champion, judge on the day, Matt Stoker of the Easton Greys herd in England, said: “The supreme championship has three outstanding animals, but for me it had to be the heifer, she walks well, has got width, style and pop.”

First time exhibitors Karol, Oisín, Ann Marie and Saoirse Connell, photographed with their supreme champion, Bellingham V Trish 3. \ A Moore Media

Standing as senior and reserve supreme champion was Lisduff Beuty Babe U640, from Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan. This five-year-old cow was shown alongside her May-born bull calf. Sired by former stock bull Mogeely Josh and out of the homebred Lisduff Beauty Babe R317. Beuty Babe also stood as overall champion last month at Oldcastle Show, against stiff competition.

Taking the junior championship was another Cavan breeder, this time Shane McKiernan with Drumcarbin Lord Zidane Z414. Born January 2023, the young bull stood proud to be tapped out ahead of five other first prize-winners in the junior section. Sired by Loughlynn Hum Dinger, he is out of the homebred Drumcarbin Laura V316.

Standing reserve to the ultimate champion in the intermediate section was Millbawn Aurora X290. Born April 2021, this powerful heifer was bred and exhibited by Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Sired by Retties JFK, the senior heifer class winner is out of homebred dam Millbawn Aurora T238.

Pictured with Leo McEnroe’s senior champion cow and calf is PJ Smith, Ann McEnroe and Mark O’Rourke, Univet, sponsor.

Taking reserve senior champion was the six-year-old cow Mogeely Diana T540. Brought out by Albert and Jennifer DeCogan, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, this Wedderlie Oscalade R250-sired dam also stood as first placed senior cow at last year’s All-Ireland finals. The duo also claimed the reserve junior championship with Mogeely Merk Y857. This September 2022-born bull is sired by AI sire Dunard Navigator and out of the homebred Mogeely Miylo V631. These championships topped an exceptional day for the Cork breeders, who also claimed a further two first places.