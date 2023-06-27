The seed hopper can be mounted on the machine or come with a 1.5t front-mounted tank.

Triton tine drills are imported into Ireland by Kildare grain grower David Weld. First imported into the country last autumn, the tine drill made its first Irish show appearance at Oak Park last week.

The drill is designed to be low-disturbance and non-inversion, and uses seeding blades mounted on tines to cut open the soil, while placing the seed on a terrace before it is then split to either side by a closing tine.

The drill is built on a heavy gauge steel frame to allow for use on high-horsepower tractors to drill direct into heavy clay soils with one pass.

According to Triton, its leading tine is designed to break compaction, aerate the soil and create drainage for the rooting zone in one pass.

The seeding blade is designed with a downward-facing front edge for minimal soil disturbance and a lower draft, working as deep as 7in to break the soil in the rooting zone below every seed.

The drill features 6in seed-row spacing. The seed hopper can be mounted on the machine or come with a 1.5t front-mounted tank. The drill features the proven Accord metering unit which is hydraulically powered, and married up to an RDS electrical control unit. It’s priced at €50,000 plus VAT.