The Dealer wonders could there be a racket in the Racket Hall.

All roads lead to Roscrea for the Irish Limousin Cattle Society show and sale of bulls this Saturday, 5 November, where over 70 bulls and 27 heifers will come under the hammer.

Breeders will be back on the road again two weeks later for the AGM of the society, which takes place in the Racket Hall on 16 November.

All eyes will be on the special general meeting tabled as a result of a few hundred signatures being obtained to adopt two proposals:

1. A motion to disband the present society council in its entirety and a new council be elected by the members in accordance with the rules.

2. Arrange and select a committee to run the society affairs on a temporary basis until a new committee is elected.

Strong stuff. The Dealer wonders could there be a racket in the Racket Hall.