Animal feed company Trouw Nutrition Ireland is rolling out a new environmental footprint tool known as FeedPrint to its feed mill customers across Ireland this spring.

It allows feed mills to accurately measure the environmental footprint of their feedstuffs, utilising life cycle assessment databases to calculate the environmental impact of the ingredients used to make livestock feed.

“With the spotlight on climate change, social responsibility and supply chain traceability, being able to calculate the carbon footprint of feedstuffs provides an excellent starting point for our feed mill partners,” said Aidan Fisher from Trouw Nutrition Ireland.

A similar programme in the dairy sector (MilkPrint) will soon follow, which will give farmers and processors the ability to measure the footprint of their milk.

Read more

Ukraine’s farmers plan to grow twice as much spring wheat