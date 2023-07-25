Some Troy Meats suppliers have faced challenges receiving payment for their stock.

Troy Meats is to issue payments this week to farmers who have faced delays since late June.

A number of farmers who supplied cattle to the Offaly beef processor in the third week of June have not yet received payment for their stock, over one month since supplying them.

They said they have been promised payment a number of times and contacted the Irish Farmers Journal this week with their frustrations.

Payments office

In response to the farmer concerns, Bernard Troy of Troy Meats said that there have been issues with the processor’s payments office.

Farmers awaiting payment from Troy Meats will receive it this week, said Bernard Troy. \ Ramona Farrelly

He outlined some staffing changes in the office, with new personnel now in place, which he said would result in payments being made.

“That’s going to be fixed this week. They’ll be paid this week, I’d say. I’ll look after them,” Troy added.

