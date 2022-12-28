Light up the Night Kilkenny truck and tractor run on New Year’s Eve, 2018 \ Patrick Browne

Light up the Night returns to Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, this New Year’s Eve in a bid to further increase suicide awareness.

Lighting up the highways and byways of north Kilkenny, the popular truck and tractor run will leave at 4.30pm.

Tractors are asked to park at Holland’s yard, The Square, Ballyragget, and the truck parking will be in the new venue at Cillín Hill, Dublin Road, Kilkenny.

I’m told that since its inception in 2016, over €60,000 has been raised for worthy groups and organisations dealing with mental health issues in the area.