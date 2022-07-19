The sale includes the first daughter, Lot 6 Trueman Shania, to be sold out of Trueman Noreen, overall interbreed champion Balmoral 2018.

Trueman and Lynderg Limousins will hold its 25th anniversary online sale of 20 heifers and embryos on elitepedigreesales.com in conjunction with Harrison & Hetherington in a timed auction, which opens on Thursday 4 August at 8pm and closes on Saturday 6 August at 8pm.

Stock can be viewed at open days on Friday 5 August from 12 noon to 8pm and Saturday 6 August from 11am to 6pm.

The sale includes eight grand-daughters of the 40th anniversary champion Trueman Euphonium.

The sale also includes the first daughter Lot 6 Trueman Shania, to be sold out of Trueman Noreen, overall interbreed champion at Balmoral in 2018.

Lot 7 Trueman Sylvia is a daughter of Trueman Marley by Telfers Munster.

Marley was successfully shown as a heifer and placed second in her class at Balmoral to her full sister Marrianne. Marley is a full sister to Trueman Noreen.

The sale also includes Lot 8 Trueman Sindie, a daughter of Trueman Indie (best cow family in NI herd competition 2021) and dam of last year’s sale topper, the 16,000gns Trueman Rosanna. The Trueman Herd was established in 1997 with the purchase of two heifers. Since then, it has expanded and now consists of more than 20 breeding cows.

The best cows in the herd are flushed regularly to try and reproduce the highest-quality cattle within the Limousin breed. Cows are flushed two or three times a year and then put back in calf.

Lynderg Roseanne was inseminated with Telfers Munster on 8 March (due December 2022).

The Lynderg prefix of Jim and Joseph Quail was created in 1977 and has proved to be a driving force within the success story of the Limousin breed ever since.

Lynderg Samantha is by Telfers Munster.

The Quails invested in top genetics from France over the years and had a number of hugely influential stock bulls including Ocean, Napoleon, Dimitri and Lorenzo.

One of the most recent highlights has been the homebred Lynderg Hero, who has an impressive track record in the show ring securing championships and reserves at Balmoral and Highland Shows, respectively. He has had sons sell to 20,000gns, 14,500gns and 14,000gns.