Truelman Rumba, one of the yearlings in this year's sale. \ Alfie Shaw

Following the success of last year’s sales, the Trueman Limousin herd of Henry Savage and family is back for round two and this time contains an offering from Jim and Joseph Quail’s Lynderg herd.

This year’s sale includes 21 pedigree Limousin cattle, comprising of 19 females and two young bulls. There will also be three lots of embryos and a recipient with a guaranteed pregnancy.

Both breeders need little introduction, having bred a number of high sellers both in Ireland and across the water. These high sellers have been matched with show ring success, with both herds securing a number of championships at Balmoral over the years.

All the lots offered will be from the two herds' most reputable lines, with only the best of bulls used each year.

The sale takes place through the Pedigree Sales auction platform and starts on Thursday 15 July, with the first lot finishing on Saturday evening 17 July and the rest timed after this.

All potential buyers must register in advance of the sale. All cattle are eligible for immediate export, and delivery to a central point in both UK and Republic of Ireland can be arranged.

The cattle up for offer can be viewed on farm by contacting the herd owners Henry Savage 075-216 70141/ 079-284 98710 and Jim Quail 078-702 15761