I see Tuam Mart has this week celebrated a double anniversary.

It’s 60 years since the mart opened and 20 since it added the farm store to the business.

Minutes from the Tuam Town Commissioners’ meetings from the early 1960s still showed lists of approved fair days being held in the town and their battles to extract a toll per animal sold through the mart.

Having survived that, the mart has seen many challenges such as foot and mouth disease and latterly COVID-19, which necessitated rapid implementation of online bidding, transforming cattle sales.

The Dealer wishes the mart continuing success in the future under the guidance of chair Stephen Canavan and mart manager Marian Devane.