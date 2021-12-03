On Monday 6 December, Tuam Mart will host a charity auction for the late Pat Devane and Pat Dermody, two well-known auctioneers in Tuam and indeed throughout the west of Ireland.

All proceeds from the auction will go to two charities selected by the Devane and Dermody families, namely Tuam Cancer Care and Cope Galway.

Speaking to mart manager Marion Devane, she said they have been blown away with the amount of people coming forward and offering prizes for the event.

“The reaction has been amazing. Every day there are more items being offered for auction and it is a real testament to the character of the two Pats. At this stage, we have almost 150 items to be auctioned and there is definitely something for everyone on the day.”

Items include a weanling heifer, multiple lots of ewe lambs, butchers' lambs, meal and fodder, animal health products, agri tools and much more.

IFJ subscription

Outside of agriculture, there is also a huge amount of lots on offer including all-Ireland football and hurling tickets, Ireland v Scotland Six Nations rugby tickets and Garth Brooks tickets, to name just a few, and there is even a chance to win a year’s subscription to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The auction will take place after the cattle sale on Monday 6 December around 2pm. Bidding is also available via the MartBids app.

The sheep lots will be auctioned at Tuesday’s sheep sale.