Having moved from Mohill to Tuam, The Loft will now act as the main headquarters for all Irish Aberdeen Angus registrations.

The association was always linked with the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society in Scotland but with Brexit had to step out on its own fully. With this came an opportunity to become the registration hub for a number of European countries.

The new Tuam office will be registering Angus cattle from 15 countries in total.

Speaking about the move, newly appointed breed secretary Shane Murphy said: “Tuam acts as an ideal place for us to relocate to due to its easily accessible location and vibrant agricultural community.

“Angus cattle have proved an all-rounder in Ireland for over 100 years and of late are the benchmark for processors when it comes to prices”

“This growth in numbers means that Angus cattle top the ranks with regard to registrations in Ireland. Over 400,000 Angus calves were born in 2021, making them the beef breed of choice in Ireland.”

Murphy added: “Since milk quota abolition, numbers of Angus births have risen drastically due to the Angus traits of easy calving, short gestation and a product that’s in demand. We have also seen a rapid increase in the number of suckler farmers using Angus bulls, particularly in the west.”

The association has launched a new sale with Tullow Livestock Mart on Wednesday 20 April. This will cater mainly for the growing dairy market the southeast has seen in recent years.

Finally, closing off the calendar for spring 2022 is the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale in Nenagh on Thursday 5 May.

Both the Tullow and Nenagh sales will also see two €500 vouchers awarded to the bulls sold with the highest Dairy Beef Index.