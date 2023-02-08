I see Mona O’Donoghue Concannon has been elected to chair of the Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG).

From Cortoon, Tuam in Co Galway, Mona runs a dairy, beef and suckler farm with her husband, brother and daughter. Their herd is a mix of Shorthorn, Friesian and Montbéliardes.

She is well-known as a member of the ICSA executive and a chair of the West Women in Farming group.

Mona takes over the reins of WASG from Edna Curley, principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College.