Tipperary-based Anner Agri will be exhibiting a range of Tuchel, Weaving and Agrimaster machines at the FTMTA Show.

Tuchel manufactures a range of self-propelled cubicle sweeper and dispensers, and is set to make its debut at the show. The Tuchel-Trac Farmstar will be the key model sold on the Irish market. It’s powered by a two-cylinder, 14hp diesel-powered Kubota engine. All functions on the 2WD machine are hydraulically operated. Brush speed can be adjusted on the move using the flow control valve, while the hydraulically engaged 120cm scraper is positioned underneath the unit. Weighing in at 970kg, it has a hydraulic flow rate of 40l/min.

Weavings say the Sabre Drill is a low-disturbance crop establishment machine, designed for precise seed placement while avoiding trash blockages. The drill features four rows of 12mm tines with tungsten tips and stainless-steel adjustable seed tubes. It’s equipped with a 2,000l hopper and tank sieve, colour touchscreen RDS iSOCAN controls with GPS forward speed monitoring, flotation wheels, hydraulic depth control, wheel eradicators, a double row of following tines and LED lights, all within a 3m transport width.