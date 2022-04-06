Planning permission for an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Tullamore is set to be challenged by buildings material PLC Grafton Group.

Grafton Group, which own brands such as Woodies and Chadwicks, is set to challenge An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the plant which will produce renewable gas from 50,000t of agricultural feedstock. The proposed plant, on the outskirts of Tullamore, borders a Chadwick’s builders supply yard.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, plant developer Paul Carson said: “The renewable gas project in Tullamore has gone through a rigorous planning process, with the appeal being considered at length by An Bord Pleanála.

“It is quite incredible that the Grafton Group would now find itself in a position to object to a renewable energy facility at a time when climate crisis, energy security and the rising cost of energy is of such national importance,” he said.