An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to the development of a large anaerobic digestion (AD) plant in Co Offaly.

Once operational, the plant will be fed approximately 50,000t of feedstock that will primarily be sourced from local farms within 10km of the site. The proposed development will not accept any municipal waste.

The AD plant, located on industrial land at Ballyduff, Tullamore, will produce biomethane (renewable gas), which will be injected into the gas grid.

The project is being developed by Strategic Power Projects and will produce 40GWh of renewable gas per year, which will be sold to domestic and industrial gas users through suppliers.

The facility includes a feedstock reception hall, a laboratory, two primary digester tanks, one secondary digester tank, liquid digestate storage tanks, water storage tank, manure reception tanks and stores.

This is the third renewable energy project by the company which has been approved in the Republic of Ireland in the last year.

The development will also provide a nutrient-rich digestate, which will be used as an organic bio-fertiliser, which will be returned to the feedstock supply farms.

Opposition

The development met with considerable opposition from residents in the area citing concerns around odour, vermin and traffic, with TD Barry Cowen among the objectors.

Paul Carson of Strategic Power Projects.

The biogas plant had been refused planning permission by Offaly County Council in January 2021, but Strategic Power Projects appealed the decision to the planning board.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanala said it took into consideration the pattern of existing and permitted developments in the vicinity of the site, the location of the proposed development on lands on the outskirts of Tullamore and its close proximity to the source of agricultural feedstock material.

Speaking on the decision, Strategic Power managing director Paul Carson said: “The site at Ballyduff was selected after careful consideration of all environmental aspects and we are delighted that An Bord Pleanala [has] endorsed our assessment that this is an acceptable site for an agri AD plant. We are aware of the concerns of local residents and are committed to operating as good neighbours.”

Partnership

Stratgic Power Projects will be developing this plant in partnership with Nicholas Molloy, a progressive young farmer based on the edge of Tullamore town.

Nicholas has recently built a successful dairy unit and quickly expanded it alongside his already substantial tillage and beet operation.

“We are fortunate to work with Nicholas on this project – his expertise, commitment and support throughout the design and planning process has been tremendous and we look forward to building on that relationship through the long-term supply arrangement for the plant,” Carson said.

The construction phase of the development at Tullamore will be undertaken on a phased basis over a 12-month duration and is expected to be operational in autumn 2023.