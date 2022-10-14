Tullamore Farm in-calf heifers to be offered for sale on 26 October in Roscrea Mart.

The countdown is on to the annual sale of in-calf heifers from Tullamore Farm, which takes place in Roscrea Mart on Wednesday 26 October at 8pm.

Speaking to farm manager Shaun Diver this week, he said that there is “a nice selection heifers available in the batch of 20 in-calf heifers this year, with Simmental, Limousin, Charolais and Salers heifers all in the mix”.

#TullamoreFarm will once again be offering a selection of in calf and maiden heifers for sale on Wednesday the 26th of October at 8pm. €140 average replacement index. From AI bulls and back in calf to AI limousin and the Saler stock bull. @ajwwoods @farmersjournal @FJSheep pic.twitter.com/m3Ktg1CT54 October 12, 2022

The herd puts a huge emphasis on maternal traits, but also tries to strike a balance in terms of terminal attributes.

The average replacement index of the heifers on offer is €140 and while the national average sits at €91, this puts the Tullamore Farm heifers in the top 1% to 2% in the country on the index.

Cloonagh Frosty King bred. €125 replacement index. Due 19th February to LM2014. +18.4kg carcass and +8kg on Milk. For Sale at our in calf heifer sale, 26th October 8pm. @ajwwoods @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/GQDI0pYI5m — Shaun Diver (@diver_shaun) October 13, 2022

As always, these heifers are bred to go on and make a good commercial suckler cow, calving down at 24 months, with some top beef genetics in the makeup, as well as plenty of milk in the background coming from the Limousin-cross-Friesian base cow.

This year’s heifers are mated to AI sires such as EBY and LM2014, as well as a proportion mated to the Salers stock bull, which has a replacement index value of €139, so there is potential to breed from his daughters.

Calving dates range from the first week of February through to late March.

On the day, there will also be seven maiden heifers offered for sale. For a catalogue or for further enquiries, you can contact Shaun Diver on 087-217 5486.