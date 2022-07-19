All attendees are asked to please refrain from entering areas containing livestock without supervision from Irish Farmers Journal staff. \ Donal O’Leary

Farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in Ireland, with 10 people dying in farm accidents in 2021. Farm fatalities in 2021 accounted for 24% of the 38 work-related deaths in 2021, despite farmers only representing 6% of the workforce.

There are estimated to be around 2,5000 serious injuries annually on farms, with many of these accidents going unreported as many farmers are sole traders.

Vehicles and machinery, falls from heights, lifting and handling, livestock and hazardous substances all pose risks but incidents can be avoided if these risks are properly managed.

Policy

It is the policy on Tullamore Farms to comply with the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005, the Safety, Health, and Welfare at Work (General Application) Regulations 2007 and all other legislation and Codes of Practice.

It is also the policy of Tullamore Farms to secure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the safety, health, and welfare of all our employees and to provide such information, training, and supervision as is necessary to achieve this purpose.

The overall responsibility for health and safety on this farm rests with Shaun Diver, farm manager.

The development of a safety policy for Tullamore Farms has been done in consultation with Safety consultant Jim Dockery, who is a qualified safety professional.

All staff, permanent and temporary, receive training prior to beginning to work on the farm, with biannual refresher courses organised for permanent staff.

Working farm

Tullamore Farm is an active working farm, but as a demonstration unit it receives frequent traffic from visitors through discussion groups, open days etc.

Due to the volume of visitors attending, in comparison to a typical farm, there is an additional focus on visitor safety and the additional risks to the farm as a result.

In liaison with An Garda Siochána, there is a one-way traffic system in place for the duration of the open day. There are parking stewards in attendance and you are asked to please follow their directions throughout the day.

In an effort to reduce disease risk, all visitors on the day are asked to please disinfect any footwear at the designated area for biosecurity reasons.

In the interest of safety, all attendees are asked to please refrain from entering areas containing livestock without supervision from Irish Farmers Journal staff, and to use due caution and care in the proximity of livestock at the Tullamore Farm open day.

Children should be supervised at all times during the event.

There are various farm safety signs displayed throughout the farm for your safety and the safety of others, attendees are asked to please follow any warnings on said signs.

You are asked not to access any machinery, chemical storage areas, climb to any heights or put you or others at adverse risk through your actions.

It is with great pleasure that the Irish Farmers Journal welcomes people back for it’s 2022 open day post-COVID-19 lockdowns.

In the interest of the health and safety of all staff and attendees, people who have received a positive COVID-19 test result in the seven days prior to the Tullamore Farm open day are asked to please refrain from attending.