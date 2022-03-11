The all-female students from St Leo's College in Carlow listen to Irish Farmers Journal sustainability co-ordinator Jenny Keegan on a farm walk to Tullamore Farm organised by Agri Aware.

The Agri Aware farm walk and talk event was back in full swing following last year’s COVID-19 restrictions, with a return of over 480 students visiting the Irish Farmers Journal demonstration farm in Tullamore.

‘Like Tinder for cows!’ ?? ????@ajwwoods keeps the students from Bagnelstown entertained as he tells them about the Beef Directory & AI #FarmWalk2022 pic.twitter.com/D9oRRUXEBE — Agri Aware (@AgriAware) March 8, 2022

Tullamore Farm is one of the 10 locations across the country to host this event, with the aim to allow second-level agriculture science students a practical insight into the Irish agricultural sector.

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe said: "Agriculture is a hands-on industry and events like the Agri Aware farm walk and talk provide thousands of students with an insight into the practicalities of farming and the hard work that farmers do each day.’’

The Irish Farmers Journal had 11 speakers at the event who all offered a valuable insight into the latest farming techniques and agricultural science Leaving Cert material.

A range of topics were discussed at the event, from sustainability and the environment with Siobhan Walsh, to the importance of animal health protocols and planning with Darren Carty.

Some industry speakers from Kepak, Glanbia and XL Vets were also in attendance to talk to students about career opportunities and the potential from studying agriculture.

On the day, students were delighted to celebrate International Women’s Day at the event.

St Leo’s College Carlow agricultural science student Olwyn Glynn said: "I think the perception of agriculture as a male professional has changed a lot over the last number of years. As a student in an all-girls secondary school, I see that there is a strong passion for agriculture among my peers, both within and outside the classroom.

"I am planning to study agricultural science in college, as I can see the vast opportunities on offer in this sector. When I get older, I hope to eventually return to my own family farm in Carlow."

Students travelled to the farm from near and far, with many schools located in the midlands, while some students came from as far as Sligo town, Clifden in Co Galway and Carlow.