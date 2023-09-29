Vaccination of the flock's replacement ewe lambs and purchased Easycare ewes has been taking place this week ahead of the breeding season.\ Claire Nash

Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver has been concentrating his efforts on the upcoming breeding season for the ewe flock.

Mature ewes have been foot bathed and have received a mineral bolus prior to breeding.

Mule and Suffolk ewes have received a bolus containing copper, with the bolus used on the Texel ewes not containing copper to prevent copper toxicity.

The replacement ewe lambs, as well as the recently purchased Easycare ewes, have also received their vaccinations for enzo and toxoplasmosis this week.

New ram

A new Texel ram was purchased at the Roscommon sale last Saturday. The ram ranks five stars for both maternal and terminal traits and will be mainly used on mule ewes with an eye on retaining ewe lambs for replacements.

All cattle are still at grass despite the tricky grazing conditions. The last of the slurry was spread on some of the drier grazed-off ground at the Cloonagh outfarm with no damage done.

Calves will be brought in next week and dosed for worms, as well as receiving their booster shot for IBR and Bovipast.

Weaning will likely start next week and Shaun has said that he may house cows as they are being weaned to reduce the demand for grass, leaving the lighter stock and the sheep out for longer.

Shaun is also busy prepping cattle housing for the upcoming winter. All lights, barriers and water troughs are being checked, with any necessary replacements and repairs being completed.

Two-hundred round bales of straw have been purchased for the calving boxes, creep areas and the sheep housing.