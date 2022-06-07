The four-bay slatted shed with a large lieback area is entering the finishing stages in preparation for the Tullamore Farm open day.

The slatted shed on Tullamore Farm is close to completion.

Some internal gates and water troughs are still to be fitted, some external gates and doors are to be hung and an apron in front of feed barriers yet to be laid.

As mentioned in previous articles in the Irish Farmers Journal, there are only two walls located at either ends of the shed, with sheeted doors and gates to allow for ease of access for cleaning out the large lieback area, as well as moving stock between the new shed and the handling unit.

Feed barriers run along the length of the shed front and back, and a canopy extends out on each side.

Slat mats have been fitted, as have the adjustable creep gates leading off the slatted area.

The plan is to have calving pens, complete with calving gates behind the creep, effectively dividing the bedded area in two when needs be.

A concrete stub wall has been poured at the base of the barriers, with the option of raising barriers to create a gap to allow sheep to feed.

While ewes will not be housed in the shed during the winter due to the risks associated with cattle and sheep sharing an airspace, it will allow farm manager Shaun Diver to keep lambed ewes inside for an additional number of days if weather conditions halt turn out.

A full report, including all costings of the project, will be published in the Irish Farmers Journal in the coming weeks.

A discussion on the new build, as well as the existing buildings on the farm, will take place as part of the evening sessions on the Tullamore Farm open day on Tuesday 26 July.