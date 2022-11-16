On the day, members of the team will discuss a winter feed plan for cattle and sheep enterprises

Farmers are set to descend on Tullamore Farm on Thursday 24 November for the Footprint Farmers open day.

The farm walk will run from 11am to 1pm, and the theme of the event is “Measuring to Manage on Tullamore Farm”.

On the day, members of the team will discuss a winter feed plan for cattle and sheep enterprises, as well as discuss feeding red clover silage to ewes, silage and slurry testing, the animal health plan in place on Tullamore Farm for the winter, and a breakdown of the financial situation on the farm.

There will also be a hedge planting demonstration.

The event is free to attend. Register here.

Parking is available at Mucklagh Community Centre and shuttle buses will be available to and from the walk.