Despite going down several avenues to find out the name of the commercial cattle judge for the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore on Sunday, The Dealer has met a dead end with everyone staying very tight-lipped on the chosen one.

It’s one of the biggest cattle gigs of the year and head of the commercial cattle section Michael Dolan has the name under lock and key until Sunday morning. Visitors are reminded that a €5 discount applies for tickets purchased online. The Irish Farmers Journal stand will be beside the cattle section and the livestock team will be on hand during the day for a quick chat between our livestock demos. Gates open at 8.30am.