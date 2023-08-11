"What will be on show this Sunday is a testament to the passion, commitment and investment of farmers who take great pride in what they produce,” Tim Cullinan said.

This Sunday’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is an opportunity for farmers to take a much-needed break from what has been a very difficult summer for farming, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan has said.

“Farmers all across Ireland have had to deal with a number of setbacks this summer, with the weather in particular playing havoc with the cereal harvest and silage making.

"Farmers have had little chance to take time out from the farm, so the opportunity for farmers to attend what is an excellent showcase of the best of Irish farming is a chance to focus on the many positive aspects of the sector,” Tim Cullinan said.

Highlight concerns

“The IFA will be using the show as an opportunity to highlight the pressing concerns farmers now have given the difficulties 2023 has presented and how the upcoming Budget 2024 can help address some of those challenges,” the IFA president said.

“What will be on show this Sunday is a testament to the passion, commitment and investment of farmers who take great pride in what they produce,” he said.

Attendance

The IFA will be present at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show this Sunday 13 August at location L58-59. A number of IFA committee chairs, regional and policy executives will be available to discuss queries.