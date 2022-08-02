There is a total of 15 pedigree breeds plus commercials competing in 130 classes.

Some of the breeds on show on the day will be the Texel, Vendéen, Suffolk, Charollais, Rouge de l’Ouest, the native Galway breed, Beltex, Welsh Lleyn, Jacob, Belclare, Zwartbles and Border Leicester. The Border Leicester and Zwarbtles are two recent additions to the pedigree sheep section.

Bluefaced Leicesters

The Bluefaced Leicester Society has an array of classes for both pedigree and non-pedigree sheep. There are six classes for pedigree Bluefaced Leicesters, as well as a breed champion.

Breeders will also have applied for the Bluefaced Leicester progeny classes, where sires will form a team of three along with two of their progeny.

There will be classes for pedigree progeny as well as for the popular hybrid Mule sheep that the breed is so well-known for producing.

There are also competitions for young people, who might wish to compete for the junior sheep stockperson of the FBD National Livestock Show.

This year’s prize is sponsored by Irish Country Meats, with exhibitors under the age of 16 showing either a pedigree or commercial sheep eligible. Competitors will be assessed on their ability to handle the sheep and their knowledge of their exhibited animal.

Coloured breeds

With the recent uptake in coloured sheep breeds, the classes for the Dutch Spotted, Blue Texel and Dassenkop breeds are expected to be heavily contested.

The Dutch Spotted and Blue Texels will host classes for male and female lambs as well as male and female shearlings and older, while the Dassenkop breed will host a male and female class as well as a breed championship.

There will be a variety of commercial classes on the day, with pairs classes for both breeding and factory sheep. For pedigree breeds not listed above, there will be two pedigree classes for any other breed.