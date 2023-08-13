The official launch of the Tullamore Show 2023. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has officially opened Tullamore Show before approximately 55,000 attendees at Blue Ball, Co Offaly.

Organisers said show attendance is down “slightly” on 2022 with the changeable weather and the competing Fleadh Cheoil in nearby Westmeath thought to have had an impact.

Speaking at the official launch from the main stage, FBD head of sales (midlands and east) Pat Gilligan said the event is the “highlight of the shows calendar” and noted his organisation’s continued support of the national livestock event.

Organisers said attendance is down slightly on 2022, when over 60,000 joined the national livestock event. \ Philip Doyle

Minister McConalogue and Gilligan were joined by a team of local politicians and farm representatives for the formal launch proceedings, with Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, MEPs Colm Markey and Maria Walshe and the presidents of the IFA, the ICMSA, the ICSA and Macra all present.

Breeding

McConalogue honed in on the importance of livestock breeding in his speech, suggesting that “high genetic merit” animals will be central to the farm sector’s economic growth and sustainability.

He said that Tullamore Show offers livestock breed societies the opportunity to showcase the importance of high genetic merit stock.

Commissioner Mairead McGuinness, Minister Pippa Hackett and Tullamore Show chair Paul Molloy. \ Philip Doyle

“That contribution is not just about economics. Breeding quality will assist us also in achieving our goal of future proofing the sector in terms of environmental sustainability,” he said.

The Minister described Ireland’s national genotyping programme with a budget of €43m over the next five years as a “world first”.

“Improved genetics have wide-ranging benefits which accrue not only to the farmer, but to the broader dairy and beef sectors,” he said.

Volunteers

Reflecting on the work involved in organising a show the size of Tullamore, Minister McConalogue thanked its many volunteers for their contribution.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Philip Doyle

He was supported by president of the Irish Shows Association Ray Brady, who said the “value of the volunteer is hugely important”.