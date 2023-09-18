Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will return to the Butterfield Estate next year on Sunday 11 August.

There had been speculation that the show’s location would move in 2024.

Tullamore Show chair Joe Molloy stated: “We are delighted to be returning to the Butterfield Estate for next year’s show. We acknowledge rumour had it [that] we were on the move for 2024, but we can confirm we are not on the move yet,” he said.

Tullamore Show has been exploring several sites for the future running of the event.

Organisers said that 2023 proved to be a very difficult year on the showing circuit due to unsettled weather conditions, with some shows having to be cancelled or postponed.

'Exceptional' quality

Tullamore Show had its best show to date and although spectators’ numbers were down slightly, organisers said the quality and standard of livestock, competitors and trade exhibitors were exceptional.

“Each year, we endeavour to have new events on our programme and 2024 will be no different.

“We would like to thank the site owners of the Butterfield Estate, Anne Marie Butterfield, and Stephen McQuade. We are delighted to have the continuous support from the community and the car park landowners in returning to Butterfield Estate in Blueball, Co Offaly, on Sunday 11 August 2024,” organisers said.