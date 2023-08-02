While the countdown is on to the biggest Tullamore Show ever in terms of record entries and trade stands, the countdown is also on for the show’s final event at the Butterfield estate.
The Dealer has it on good authority that the owner of the estate, where the show has been held since 2009, is expanding their dairy enterprise and the guessing game has begun as to where the new location will be.
The 2023 Tullamore Show takes place on Sunday 13 August.
