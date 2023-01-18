The Tullamore Show had record entries in its livestock section, organisers said. \ Donal O'Leary

The Tullamore Show made a profit of €115,000 in 2022, according to figures shared at its recent AGM.

The show, held at the Butterfield Estate on Sunday 14 August 2022 benefited from fine weather which led to an increase in visitor numbers but also grappled with a sharp rise in running costs.

Tullamore Show committee chair Joseph Molloy was re-elected at the AGM for 2023. Vice chair John Kenna, secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, treasurer Rodney Cox and PRO Brenda Kiernan were also elected for the coming year.

Molloy stressed the joy of holding the Tullamore Show again after its Covid-19 hiatus with the help of vaccines and the lifting of restrictions.

FBD insurance was acknowledged as the show sponsor with organisers stating they “look forward to working with them in the coming years”. Molloy also extended thanks to all show sponsors for their continued support and commitment.

Highlights

The committee chair outlined some of the highlights of the 2022 show including what he described as “record-breaking” entries in the livestock section, the revamped equine section and the Odlums pavilion.

Molloy also declared that the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will return to the Butterfield Estate on Sunday 13 August 2023.