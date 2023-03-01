In lamb organic ewes made up to €150 a head in Tullow on Wednesday.

I see Tullow Mart held an inaugural organic sale this week with organic cattle and sheep from across the southeast put on offer.

The trade was brisk for continental breed organic stores but a bit back for the more traditional Kerry and Dexter types.

In lamb, organic ewes and hoggets faced the same poor demand as their conventional peers, albeit there was some quality stock on offer.

The sale is to be the first of a few, says mart manager Eric Driver, who invited those organic farmers present back for another sale this summer.

It’s good to see organic farmers linking up and working to prevent leakage from the sector.