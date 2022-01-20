The Cheviot ewes which will be offered for sale on 25 January 2022 are due to lamb to Suffolk rams from 1 March 2022.

Tullow Mart in Co Carlow will hold a special clearance sale of a top-quality Cheviot ewe flock in conjunction with its normal weekly sheep sale on Tuesday 25 January.

The ewes on offer are all homebred by George Prendergast, Myshall, Co Carlow, and mart manager Eric Driver comments that there is generations of breeding with top Wicklow Cheviot genetics in the breeding mix.

Eric also says the flock has been regularly featured in the winning line-ups at the annual Tullow Sheep Breeders Association special breeding sales.

In this regard, he says the ewes offer a great chance for prospective buyers to get their hands on good Cheviot seed stock and also Suffolk Cheviot females with all ewes in-lamb to double five-star Suffolk rams.

Ewes on offer follow the normal age pattern for a flock and are carrying an average of 1.8 lambs per ewe and due to lamb from 1 March 2022.

Bidding will take place ringside and online via the Marteye online sales platform. Ewes will be offered for sale in lots of five and the sale will take place following the general sale.

Enquiries to Eric Driver on 087-776 7402 or George Prendergast 086-012 6762 or 087-246 3030.