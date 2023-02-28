The sale is being held to provide certified organic producers with a sales platform to market animals to a growing customer base. / Patrick Browne

Tullow Mart is one of the first marts out of the traps to service increased interest in organic farming.

The mart is holding its first organic livestock sale on Wednesday 1 March, with the cattle sale starting at 11am and the sheep sale at 1pm.

Mart manager Eric Driver said the sale is being held to provide the mart’s customers with a platform to trade certified organic stock.

“There has been keen interest in organic farming over the last 12 to 18 months and this has been reflected in the high numbers of farmers opting to convert.

“We have had lots of enquiries regarding the sourcing of certified organic stock from new members who are currently in the conversion phase.

“The sale will serve two purposes – it will meet this growing demand and provide an opportunity for fully certified organic farmers to utilise the mart auction system to market their stock to a wider customer base.”

The sale is expected to offer significant numbers of cattle across all categories.

There will be a similar offering on the sheep side, including in excess of 60 in-lamb ewes, providing new members with an opportunity to source certified breeding stock.

The sale will take place in the ring with bidding and viewing also possible via the MartEye online sales platform.