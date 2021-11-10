The first Slick Chix Charollais production sale will be held in Tullow Livestock Mart on Friday 19 November at 7pm. The Slick Chix sale consists of entries from a trio of renowned Charollais flocks, namely Kellistown (J83) of Sinéad and Eoin Brophy, Knockcroghery (H19) of Declan Miley and Seefinn (H32) of Pa Whyte.

On offer will be 40 in-lamb ewes and 10 ewe lambs that are from the proven top bloodlines from the heart of all three flocks. The aim of the sale is to provide ewes that will breed and go on to compete in the show ring for their new owners. All flocks are well recognised within the breed and are featured regularly in winning lineups and achieving top sale prices. Included in the sale lots are progeny from imported stock ram Oakchurch Utopia. This ram bred the highest-priced ram lamb at auction this year at the society premier and also bred the reserve overall champion at the 2020 sale.

All flocks are performance-recording flocks with Sheep Ireland. Ewes will be scanned in-lamb and results are available at the sale.

Online bidding will also be available through Tullow Mart and all ewes are sold correct and stood over by the vendors.