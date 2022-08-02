This year’s Tullow Show, taking place on 21 August, will have classes for the best beef breeding maiden heifer and the best in-calf beef breeding heifer, sponsored by ABP Slaney and ABP Waterford to a total prize fund of €2,000.

Classes are open to non-pedigree suckler heifers, suitable to produce and rear a calf with potential for current commercial beef markets.

Heifers’ mothering ability will be assessed, and all heifers must be halter-trained and led by a competent handler.

Heifers from the above classes are also eligible for an online sale held in collaboration with Tullow Mart at 2.30pm via MartEye.

All livestock and general entries for Tullow Agricultural Show close on Friday 5 August. Entries can be made online or by post.