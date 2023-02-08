Having hung up his boots in a professional capacity at least, former Irish rugby international Seán O’Brien has donned his wellies and looks to be concentrating on his farming career. I see he has nailed his colours to the mast by becoming a brand ambassador for Irish Hereford Prime. While he says he only has 25 Hereford cattle currently, he hopes to increase numbers in the coming years and is even contemplating a bit of dairy calf to beef. That’s one man I wouldn’t fancy going head-to-head in a bidding war with in the mart for a few whitehead calves this spring.
